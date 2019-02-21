Tyler firefighters conduct smoke detector blitz in neighborhood reeling from fatal fire

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The last time fire trucks rolled down Grand Avenue in Tyler, they were responding to a tragedy.
“It affected the community and it affected the fire department as a whole," Michael Frost, Assistant Fire Chief, said.
On Wednesday, firefighters were back on Grand Avenue to fight fire before it ever even happens by handing out smoke detectors and checking existing ones.
“It hits real close to home for this community,” fireman Zach Power said. “Because we did have a fire the other night where people did lost lives. So we’re just in the community, hoping to get everybody a smoke detector.”
At resident Rose Hood’s house, firefighters tested her existing smoke alarm and were pleased to hear a sound that could one day save her life.
“Everyone needs to have their detectors checked,” Hood said. “I’m so thankful for them doing this.”
Officials say firefighters knocked on about 250 doors in a four-mile radius surrounding the scene of the February 8 fire. For anyone needing a smoke detector installed in their home, call the Tyler Fire Department at 903-534-7969.
