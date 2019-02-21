Paisley is home and thankful

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Paisley Pierce was diagnosed with type one diabetes just over two weeks ago.
That diagnoses came to be because she felt suddenly ill and would soon be fighting for her life.
“She slept for 23 of 24 hours, easily,” said Summer Pruitt, Paisley’s mom. “I took her to Hospitality Health in Tyler and they did some tests and said she had type one diabetes.”
Paisley was care flighted to Children’s Hospital in Dallas and began the 72-hour fight for her life.
“She was on life support for her lungs and her heart,” said Pruitt. “She flatlined for three minutes and that was terrifying.”
While doctors explained to Pruitt that they needed to see some improvement soon, the Lindale community began to pray.
“Luckily, within six hours, her heart was showing a little improvement,” said Pruitt. “That was right around the time when I found out so many people in town were praying for Paisley… it was a special moment for me.”
Pruitt said those prayers mean more to her than anyone knows. “I really, truly believe the prayers helped her and made an impact.”
Paisley said she’s thankful for all the fundraisers, prayers and initiatives that the community has put together.
“It makes me feel welcomed back home and that they care and that they’re trying to help,” said Paisley.
As of next week, Paisley will be going back to her normal routine and attending school but, she knows, normal won’t be attainable for quite some time.
“Being back to normal is going to be hard because it won’t be normal,” said Paisley. “People are going to be asking me questions and asking how did I get [diabetes], or how long I was in the hospital. But I’m going to try to make it back to normal.”
Pruitt said the community’s support is more than she could have ever imagined.
“It is absolutely amazing what the community has done, it’s mind-blowing,” said Pruitt. “I can’t thank people enough for what they’ve done, it’s unreal to me. I’ve stressed to my daughter how loved [she is] and how many people care.”
While Pruitt said she knows she’ll never be able to repay people, she plans on paying it forward the next time a family in their community needs help.
