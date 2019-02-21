Overnight Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Cloud cover is increasing across the area with mostly cloudy skies expected by morning. A few places will drop into the upper 30s and some areas will stay in the lower 40s tonight. Slight chances for rain begin tomorrow morning and increase through the afternoon and evening. Expect Thursday to be a damp and rainy day with showers off and on through evening. A few showers or thundershowers could be heavy at times. The rain chances continue to be likely Friday as a warm front moves across East Texas. Expect scattered showers and a few thunderstorms through Friday afternoon and early evening. A cold front will arrive Saturday midday with a line of thunderstorms likely just ahead of the front early Saturday. Most of the severe weather will be farther to our east, but one or two heavy thunderstorms can not be ruled out early Saturday with heavy rain and gusty winds being the main threats. Rain will come to an end by Saturday afternoon with some clearing possible late in the day. Mild conditions with sunny skies will return to the forecast for Sunday into early next week.