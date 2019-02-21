FBI impersonators caught on camera invading FL home

MIAMI LAKES, FL (WSVN/CNN) – Police are searching for two men who were caught on camera impersonating FBI agents during a Miami Lakes, FL, home invasion.
The men, posing as FBI agents, were caught on camera making their entry into the home and leaving with bags of loot. The incident occurred around 12 p.m. on Jan. 30.
“They went up to the front door of the residence, knocked on the door, wearing a bulletproof vest with the letters ‘FBI,’” said Miami-Dade Police Officer Angel Rodriguez.
The homeowners weren’t around, but a contractor and a housekeeper were. Thinking the impostors were actually police, they opened the door,
The fake feds then locked the two in a bathroom while they ransacked the house.
Surveillance video shows them walking out with duffel bags stuffed with $30,000 worth of jewelry and sports memorabilia, according to investigators.
The thieves were seen driving a Chevrolet Silverado with a covered tag.
The victims weren’t injured, but said they were left shaken by the crime.
“I’m scared. Very scared. We don’t trust right now,” said one of the victims. “Every day, we are very scared.”
Miami-Dade Police are working to capture the suspects, who may have done something like this before.
"It’s very, very difficult to obtain specific police insignia,” Rodriguez said. “You have to be identified by the police department, and you have to have identification with picture ID on it, and so forth and so on.”
Police said if you’re not sure if a law enforcement officer is real, ask for identification and call 911 to request a uniformed officer.
