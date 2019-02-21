District Attorney’s office expecting fatal bus crash report next week

ATHENS, TX (KLTV) - The Henderson County District Attorney’s Office will soon be taking over the case involving a fatal school bus crash.
Henderson County DA Mark Hall says he expects the crash report next week. It’s currently being finalized by the Athens Police Department. Once it is handed over to the DA’s office, they will take over the case and decide what charges, if any will be filed.
Christopher Bonilla, 13, was killed Jan. 25 when the school bus was hit by a Union Pacific train near the Cream Level Road railroad crossing. According to Athens police, the train and the bus came to a stop a quarter of a mile away from the initial collision at the Murchison Street crossing. Bonilla was a student at Athens Middle School.
Athens Central Elementary School student, 9-year-old Joselyne Torres, and the bus driver, 78-year-old John Stevens, of Mabank, were both injured in the crash.
