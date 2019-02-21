Bobby Garmon announces candidacy for Smith County Constable Precinct 1

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - An interim constable has thrown his hat into the ring to take on the position permanently, if voters will agree.
Precinct 1 Interim Constable Bobby Garmon was appointed by the Smith County Commissioners Court to take over the role vacated by Constable Henry Jackson when Jackson was suspended and sent to prison in December 2017. Garmon says that he has worked to build relationships within the community and with other agencies, and has announced that he would like to take on the position permanently.
“I have the training and experience that it takes to be an effective leader and represent the community,” Garmon said in a statement on Wednesday night.
Garmon has been married to Cheryl Garmon for 38 years, and they have two sons: Robert, a U.S. Deputy Marshal, and Terrance, and attorney. He retired from the Smith County Sheriff’s Office as a chief deputy. He is a master peace officer who managed a $25 million government budget, he says, and supervised 350 employees.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.