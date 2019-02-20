4-year-old boy loves to ‘jump’ on trampoline in his wheelchair

February 19, 2019 at 6:20 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 6:20 PM

FARGO, ND (KVRR/CNN/Gray News) – Like a lot of children, Wyatt loves taking his turn on a trampoline.

“Faster,” the smiling 4-year-old said while bouncing up and down.

Wyatt has become a social media sensation for jumping in a wheelchair at a trampoline park.

"This video has just been, it’s been incredible,” said Kim Pladson with TNT Kid’s Fitness & Gymnastics. The facility welcomes children of all abilities.

Who says that you can’t jump on a trampoline when you’re in a wheelchair? Not TNT! Wyatt keeps saying ‘FASTER’!! UPDATE: Our post of Wyatt and Nate jumping on the trampoline on Thursday is going viral! Over 5 million people, not only across the country, but across the world have viewed this video! TNT has been receiving messages of encouragement from all across the world about how his video has inspired them. Please keep sharing this video so we can spread TNT’s mission to even more people! ABC News CBS News NBC News Good Morning America NBC Nightly News with Lester Holt Today Show Ellen DeGeneres ellentube Learn more about TNT: www.tntkidsfitness.org Help TNT continue to unlock potential through movement: https://impactgiveback.org/app/?fbclid=IwAR2OkVTPAGztzDR6Fpx2aMz_6BsnEqDQyYlfxMoOYNKwZ0EXoVtFzMe8M9s#/charity/305

"I didn't think it was even possible that a wheelchair could jump on a trampoline,” said Wyatt’s mom Allison Burggraff.

But it is possible, and he loves it, not letting let spina bifida, a birth defect of the spine, or being in a wheelchair stop him from reaching new heights.

"I think it's pretty hard not to think that Wyatt with his glasses bumping up and down on his face and yelling to go faster or higher wasn't something that wasn't going to capture your heart," Pladson said.

Wyatt’s been going to TNT Fitness once a week for the last two years, according to his mom.

"Every day we get to see these amazing men and women work with kids with special needs and really they're able to tap into potential that their parents didn't even know they had," Burggraff said.

That’s the goal of their program, according to Pladson, who’s excited by the opportunity created by the viral video.

"If we can help transform other communities by our knowledge and to help bring this to other gyms so all children can be inclusive with all abilities, I think that would be something short of amazing."

Copyright 2019 KVRR via CNN and Gray Television Group, Inc. All rights reserved.