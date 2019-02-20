Tyler Fire Department conducts Fire Safety Blitz

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler firefighters are conducting a door-to-door Fire Safety Blitz Wednesday morning.
They’re checking smoke alarms, replacing batteries, and installing free smoke alarms in homes that need them. They’re focusing on the area near Miles Chapel CME Church in the 1900 block of North Palace Avenue.
The effort is part of the Fire Safety Blitz planned for the neighborhood surrounding the 1800 block of North Grand Avenue where a deadly house fire happened on Feb. 8. Three people died and two others were injured..
The Tyler Fire Department identified the victims as Christopher Anderson, 40, Sharon Brown, 60, and Cambryn Anderson-McAllister, 1.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
The risk of dying in a reported house fire is approximately 50 percent lower in homes that have working smoke alarms, according to the Tyler Fire Department.
According to the National Fire Protection Association, almost three of every five home fire deaths resulted from fires in homes with no smoke alarms or non-working smoke alarms.
The Tyler Fire Department says if your smoke alarm sounds, get outside and stay outside. It’s important to respond quickly. Remember to know two ways out of every room, get yourself outside quickly, and go to your outside meeting place with your family.
In addition to checking and replacing smoke alarms, firefighters are handing out general home fire safety information.
