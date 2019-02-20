Suspect in Henderson apartment shooting in Rusk County Jail after extradition

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - The suspect in a shooting that left two people dead and two others injured was brought back to East Texas on Wednesday.
Randy Buford Winn, 62, is being held in the Rusk County Jail. He’s charged with murder in connection to a shooting Sunday at the Oak Manor Apartments in 500 block of South Van Buren Street.
Winn was extradited from Bienville Parish, Louisiana where he was arrested on Sunday. He was located in Bienville Parish after a family member called and reported that Winn was in the area, according to Henderson Police Chief Chad Taylor.
The Henderson Police Department identified the two victims who died as Justin Smith, 31, and Holly Jones, 37. The two people injured in the shooting are identified as Billie Pyers, 65, and Cassandra Shaffer, 26. They were taken to an area hospital where they were last reported to be in stable condition.
Police have not determined a motive. The shooting is still under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.