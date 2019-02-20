SH 274 bridge reopens in Henderson County

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The State Highway 274 bridge passing over the Cedar Creek Reservoir Spillway will reopen to traffic.
The bridge, located about seven miles north of SH 31 between Trinidad and Tool, was shut down on Jan. 30 while bridge experts completed an investigation of the structure, according to TxDOT. Concrete deterioration underneath the structure was found during the inspection and the bridge remained closed as crews worked on the repairs.
TxDOT reported the repairs to the bridge have been completed. They say after a contractor completes their “final activities," the bridge will be reopened to traffic on Feb. 20.
TxDOT thanked the public for their patience during the three-week closure.
