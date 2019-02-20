Ramey students earn computers by volunteering for others

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Nine students from Ramey Elementary received free computers today from Mustard Seed Ministires.
In order to receive the computers, the students must complete 10 hours of community service and write a short essay explaining how they’ll use the computer for educational purposes.
“I earned my computer by helping anybody for ten hours,” said Irving Degollado, a fifth grader at Ramey. “I helped the gym teacher prepare for her things next day, I helped the music teacher and the library teacher.”
Mustard Seed Ministries and Ramey have partnered together for the program for five years.
“Fifth graders and above have the opportunity to get into the community and volunteer and in return they receive resources to be academically successful,” said Cassandra Chapa, the principal at Ramey. “Thank you to Mustard Seed Ministries for helping students realize they can add value to their community and for putting students first.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.