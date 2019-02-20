Project Rose Research Institute for Sports Science donates $25,000 to UT Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - A $25,000 donation will soon help with research into sports related injuries in East Texas.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Project Rose Institute for Sports Science donated the money to benefit Institute for Integrated Healthcare.
The Institute for Integrated Healthcare is a part of the UT Tyler College of Nursing and Health Sciences. Former NFL stars and Tyler natives Earl Campbell and Gary Baxter presented the check.
They say the donation will help doctors learn more about ACL injuries and how to repair them.
ACL injuries are one of the most common knee injuries among athletes. The American Orthopedic Society reports about 150,000 injuries each year.
