East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Showers and thundershowers will continue to move through East Texas until late tonight before ending. Rain should end by 3 AM-4 AM for most areas. A decrease in the clouds is likely early on Wednesday morning for most as well. Partly Cloudy Skies are expected by mid to late morning and that should continue through Wednesday night. More clouds build into ETX on Thursday and stay through Saturday afternoon. A beautiful Sunday is expected before more clouds begin to return to our area late Monday and Tuesday. Showers possible on Thursday, especially late in the day, then more on Friday with a few isolated thundershowers and then again on Saturday morning as a cold front moves through. These showers and thundershowers should be out of East Texas by mid-afternoon on Saturday. At least some of our Saturday will be rain free. Rainfall totals from today through Saturday should range from 1.00″ to 3.00″. A few locations may get more, especially over eastern areas...and a few may get more in isolated heavier showers/thundershowers through this period.