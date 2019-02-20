National Love Your Pet Day, because we all need to smile

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - One of our favorite “national whatever” days is National Love Your Pet Day on February 20.
It’s the perfect holiday, because we all love to look at animals and smile. If you are like many people and are stressed out, looking at happy pet pics could help. The photos make you smile, and smiling can help to lower your heart rate and calm you down, according to mentalhealthamerica.net.
So let’s get down to business and check out these precious pets from across East Texas.
If you want to share photos of your own beloved pet, send them to us via sendit@kltv.com and we just might add them to our gallery!
