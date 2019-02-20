Longview awards annual Unity Honors

According to the City of Longview’s website, Kasha Williams has been an advocate for enhancing the quality of life for the community of Longview since she was a student at Foster Middle School. Kasha researched the history of Black educators and historically black churches in the area and that exhibit is still on display at the local historical museum. She has served within Top Teens of America (TTA) as both a teenager and then as an adult becoming a Top Lady of Distinction. In addition to TTA, she has been a dedicated supporter of programs citywide that encourage youth like Partners in Prevention Mentoring Program and working with youth programs at her local church, St. Mark Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. In 2011, she became a member of the Longview City Council where she served her community diligently and brought attention to projects and enhancements that were needed in her district. Kasha’s care and support for the most vulnerable in our community can be seen through her service as the council liaison for the public transportation advisory and the housing and community development liaison. Kasha is a beacon of light for youth across East Texas and continues to be a voice for the unheard and a catalyst for change.