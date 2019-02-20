Longview awards annual Unity Honors

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - The 15th Annual Unity Honors Luncheon was held Wednesday at the Maude Cobb Convention and Activity Complex in Longview.
The Unity Honors is a lifetime achievement award given by the Longview Partners in Prevention’s Unity and Diversity Committee. The honor recognizes people who have demonstrated leadership in promoting harmony, understanding, and social justice in the community.
The 2019 honorees are LaDelle Kay and Kasha Williams.
“A lot of times you never know what situation a person may be in. They may just need a kind word and a smile, then again they may need some assistance and so my job, I feel like is to help wherever necessary wherever i can and to really provide some type of assistance when needed,” Williams said after receiving the award. “I love this community. The work is the work, and i just like to put in the work. I enjoy seeing lives changed and helped. ."
Williams added that it was humbling to be honored by her peers and so many of the people she’s worked with over the years.
According to the City of Longview’s website, Kasha Williams has been an advocate for enhancing the quality of life for the community of Longview since she was a student at Foster Middle School. Kasha researched the history of Black educators and historically black churches in the area and that exhibit is still on display at the local historical museum. She has served within Top Teens of America (TTA) as both a teenager and then as an adult becoming a Top Lady of Distinction. In addition to TTA, she has been a dedicated supporter of programs citywide that encourage youth like Partners in Prevention Mentoring Program and working with youth programs at her local church, St. Mark Christian Methodist Episcopal Church. In 2011, she became a member of the Longview City Council where she served her community diligently and brought attention to projects and enhancements that were needed in her district. Kasha’s care and support for the most vulnerable in our community can be seen through her service as the council liaison for the public transportation advisory and the housing and community development liaison. Kasha is a beacon of light for youth across East Texas and continues to be a voice for the unheard and a catalyst for change.
LaDelle Kay was also honored.
“Very humbled, very honored to be in this group of people that are so good in the city of Longview. It’s about everybody and it’s all about us, not one person or two people. This is a very distinct, wonderful honor,” Kay said.
According to the City of Longview’s website, LaDelle Kay has been involved in every facet of this community since moving to Longview almost 20 years ago. Her heart for service impacted everyone she interacted with through her continued involvement in numerous coalitions and nonprofits across East Texas. LaDelle has proven her commitment to the Youth of East Texas through her volunteer efforts with Hope For Youth, Longview Nonprofit Coalition, East Texas Anti-Trafficking Team, and Women in Longview. Ladelle’s work with the Greater Longview United Way complemented her commitment to serving. She has brought the community and people together from all walks of life for the common goal of service and working for the greater good of all.
Special Recognition Awards were presented to Silver Grizzly Espresso and Kevin Hawkins for their service in uniting Longview.
