Leverett’s Chapel ISD schools have 10 a.m. start on Wednesday due to power outage

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Leverett’s Chapel ISD officials say that there will be a late start for students and teachers on Wednesday.
A wreck on Hwy 42 knocked down power lines in the area. Schools were affected by the wreck, as they lost power. SWEPCO still has crews working at the scene, but power is still out.
Teachers are to report at 9 a.m., and buses will begin running at 9 a.m. as well. Classes will begin at 10 a.m. School officials say they will continue to update with any changes to this on their Facebook page.
