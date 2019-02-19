Lawsuit filed on behalf of Nicholas Sandmann seeks $250M in damages from WaPo

CINCINNATI, OH (FOX19) - A lawsuit has been filed on behalf of Nicholas Sandmann against The Washington Post seeking $250 million in damages, according to the website for the Hemmer DeFrank Wessles law firm.
The suit comes after an incident from earlier this year in Washington, D.C. involving Covington Catholic High School students. Videos of that incident garnered national attention.
The initial video showed the now self-identified Sandmann, a junior at CovCath, and Nathan Phillips, an indigenous man who was participating in the Indigenous Peoples March. Sandmann and his classmates were in D.C. for the March For Life.
On Tuesday, attorneys Lin Wood and Todd McMurtry announced in a post on the Hemmer DeFrank Wessles website that they had filed the suit on behalf of Sandmann against The Washington Post. It seeks $250 million in compensatory and punitive damages.
“This is only the beginning,” the post reads.
Details of the suit are included in that post, and can be read here. Nicholas Sandmann is listed as the plaintiff, by and through his parents and natural guardians, Ted Sandmann and Julie Sandmann.
Copyright 2019 WXIX. All rights reserved.