Kilgore High School students showcase knowledge of medical terminology

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Some Kilgore High School students are getting ready for the a state competition that will test their knowledge of medical terminology.
A senior and four juniors from from Cheyenne Kirkpatrick’s health science class recently competed in Waco at the Skills USA District Competition.
There were 13 total in the competition and my five placed one through fifth," Kirkpatrick said. “They’re very hard working students. They’re very motivated and they all tend to go into the medical field and i would feel very comfortable having any of them take care of me one of these days.”
She says the students use a lot of time outside the classroom to study and quiz each other.
Three students will at the high school will travel to Corpus Christi to compete at state on April 4-7. Whoever places first at state will then head to Kentucky this summer for the national competition.
Kirkpatrick says the classes are growing because of a statewide push for career and technology classes at the high school level.
“When they get that (high school) diploma they have a certification and are job ready, able to go into the workforce,” she said.
