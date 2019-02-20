Kilgore College Fire Academy prepared to host regional fire protection school

KILGORE, TX (KLTV) - Kilgore College Fire Academy (KCFA) is preparing to host its first-ever training and fire protection school for the northeast Texas region on Friday.
The KCFA is teaming up with the Northeast Texas Firefighter’s and Fire Marshal Association (NETFFMA), in conjuction with Texas Eastman, to provide training in firefighting and related skills for all members of volunteer, paid, or part-paid fire departments in east Texas and areas of west Louisiana.
“These are classes that are not typically taught in the northeast Texas area,” said Mike Fennell, lead instructor at KCFA. “We’re just going to throw a lot of different scenarios at the firefighters, and teach them how to go and rescue their fellow firefighters,” Fennell added.
Classes will include entry-level basics for firefighters like S-130 and S-190, which are mandatory for firefighters who are called to help in different regions of the state during wildfire season. More advanced subjects, such as RIT training, tank battery firefighting, and air management will also be offered.
“I wanna teach these firefighters how to fight them, how to be safe doing it, how to approach it, the dos and the don’ts” said Fennell.
Upon completion, students with receive a certicate from KCFA showing they attended, and the hours can be used towards their training in their respective departments.
“I travel around the east Texas area teaching a lot of different classes, a lot different departments. I always hear departments say they want a lot of extra training, or they need some different types of training,” Fennell said. “This is what this class is for. This is to get them to come out and practice pulling out their fellow brothers in a structural incident, maybe a tank battery incident, how to be a good safety office on scene.”
He added, “we’ve created these created with these firefighters in the northeast Texas area in mind.”
Several spots are still available. If you’d like more information about the Northeast Texas Area Kilgore College Fire Academy Fire Protection School, you can contact KCFA by phone (903) 983-3762, or you can contact MIke Fennell by email at mfennell@kilgore.edu. You can also visit the Kilgore College Fire Academy Facebook page for more information.
