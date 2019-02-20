‘I would love for parents to learn from this’: Lindale girl hospitalized with Type 1 diabetes returns home

LINDALE, TX (KLTV) - An 8-year-old girl who found support from her community after she was hospitalized due to a Type 1 diabetes health scare has returned to her Lindale home.
In late January, Paisley complained to her mother that she felt sick; just 72 hours later, she was hospitalized in the ICU with an infection in her lungs and heart problems.
Paisley recovered in the weeks that followed, and recently returned home. KLTV’s Alex Leroux stopped by to speak with the family about what they learned during Paisley’s hospital stay, and how they’re dealing with her life-changing diagnosis.
