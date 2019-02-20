Henderson County Sheriff’s Office searching for missing woman

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Henderson County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing woman who was last seen in LaRue.
According to the sheriff’s office, they have opened an investigation into the disappearance of 34-year-old Tabatha Cashion. Her mother reported her missing to the sheriff’s office on Feb. 19.
The sheriff’s office reports Cashion had left her mother’s house in Emory on Feb. 9. She was reportedly in the process of moving in her with boyfriend in LaRue and had dropped off her kids with her mom. The sheriff’s office says Cashion had promised her mother that she return the following day.
Cashion never returned and after failing to reach her, her mother contacted the sheriff’s office.
At about 12:30 a.m. Feb. 20, a Henderson County deputy went to a house located in the 10000 block of FM 804 and interviewed Cashion’s boyfriend. Cashion’s boyfriend told the deputy she had left three days ago after the two got into an argument. He reported she had called someone to pick her up and he didn’t know who picked her up.
According to the sheriff’s office, Cashion recently dyed her hair orange and has a tattoo of a frog on her right leg. Her mother told the office Cashion also has various tattoos on her arms and neck.
The sheriff’s office ask anyone with information about Cashion’s whereabouts to call the office at 903-675-5128.
