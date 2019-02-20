Evening Weather at your Fingertips

EAST TEXAS (KLTV) - Good evening, East Texas! Here’s the weather where you live: Sunny skies were just what the doctor ordered today, unfortunately they won’t last. Clouds begin to move back into the area overnight tonight as temperatures drop off into the upper 30s and lower 40s by tomorrow morning. Mostly cloudy skies are expected tomorrow with a slight chance for light rain in the morning and then seeing the chances for rain increasing through the afternoon and evening. It could be another rainy day off and on through Thursday evening. Temperatures will stay in the mid 50s for Thursday afternoon and drop into the 40s overnight into Friday morning. More showers and a few thunderstorms are likely Friday as temperatures warm into the mid 60s. The cold front that begins to move through Saturday could spark a few heavier thunderstorms, but most of the severe weather looks to be farther northeast into parts of Arkansas. Rain will end late Saturday with more sunshine returning to the forecast Sunday.