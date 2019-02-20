Eustace ISD: Student inadvertently brought weapon to school

(Source: Facebook)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff | February 20, 2019 at 4:03 PM CST - Updated February 20 at 4:03 PM

EUSTACE, TX (KLTV) - The Eustace Independent School District said a student inadvertently brought a weapon to school Tuesday.

According to Facebook posts from the district, they found out Wednesday that a high school student inadvertently brought the gun to school the previous day.

The post said the high school and their police chief did a thorough investigation throughout the day.

They said everything had been handled and there was never a threat at school.

KLTV has reached out to the district for more details.

