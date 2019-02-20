Eustace ISD: Student inadvertently brought weapon to school

EUSTACE, TX (KLTV) - The Eustace Independent School District said a student inadvertently brought a weapon to school Tuesday.
According to Facebook posts from the district, they found out Wednesday that a high school student inadvertently brought the gun to school the previous day.
The post said the high school and their police chief did a thorough investigation throughout the day.
They said everything had been handled and there was never a threat at school.
KLTV has reached out to the district for more details.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.