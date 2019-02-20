East Texas teams head to Area Round of the playoffs

By Caleb Beames | February 20, 2019 at 10:37 AM CST - Updated February 20 at 10:37 AM

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - After two exciting days of action, the Bi-District round has concluded and teams that survive are back at work getting ready to play in the Area Round.

Here are the matchups (This schedule will be updated as times and locations are announced):

5A:

Lufkin vs Mesquite Poteet

#4 Sulphur Springs vs #24 Midlothian

#1 Lancaster vs Nacogdoches

4A:

#14 Spring Hill vs Canton

Paris vs Van

Mabank vs Pleasant Grove

Crandall vs Kilgore

Carthage vs Connally

#12 Palestine vs Lorena

Huntington vs #23 China Spring, Friday, 6:30 p.m., Madisonville

3A:

#19 Mineola vs Leonard

Sabine vs Mt Vernon

#23 Tatum vs Hooks

#21 Whitesboro vs #18 Edgewood

#22 Atlanta vs #24 Jefferson

#7 Commerce vs Troup

#14 Crockett vs Maypearl

2A:

#4 Big Sandy vs Bland

#12 Clarksville vs North Hopkins

#3 Martins Mill vs Linden Kildare

#5 Grapeland vs Marlin, Thursday, 7 p.m., Bryan HS

Evadale vs #14 Tenaha

#21 Broaddus vs #14 Woden

Slocum vs Rosebud Lott

Crawford vs #15 Lovelady

#1 Shelbyville vs Hull Daisetta

#22 Cushing vs Big Sandy

1A:

Graford vs Avinger

#4 LaPoynor vs Walnut Springs

Calvert vs #10 Oakwood

Iredell vs #5 Neches

#22 Leggett vs Nordheim

