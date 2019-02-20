East Texas teams head to Area Round of the playoffs

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - After two exciting days of action, the Bi-District round has concluded and teams that survive are back at work getting ready to play in the Area Round.
Here are the matchups (This schedule will be updated as times and locations are announced):
5A:
Lufkin vs Mesquite Poteet
#4 Sulphur Springs vs #24 Midlothian
#1 Lancaster vs Nacogdoches
4A:
#14 Spring Hill vs Canton
Paris vs Van
Mabank vs Pleasant Grove
Crandall vs Kilgore
Carthage vs Connally
#12 Palestine vs Lorena
Huntington vs #23 China Spring, Friday, 6:30 p.m., Madisonville
3A:
#19 Mineola vs Leonard
Sabine vs Mt Vernon
#23 Tatum vs Hooks
#21 Whitesboro vs #18 Edgewood
#22 Atlanta vs #24 Jefferson
#7 Commerce vs Troup
#14 Crockett vs Maypearl
2A:
#4 Big Sandy vs Bland
#12 Clarksville vs North Hopkins
#3 Martins Mill vs Linden Kildare
#5 Grapeland vs Marlin, Thursday, 7 p.m., Bryan HS
Evadale vs #14 Tenaha
#21 Broaddus vs #14 Woden
Slocum vs Rosebud Lott
Crawford vs #15 Lovelady
#1 Shelbyville vs Hull Daisetta
#22 Cushing vs Big Sandy
1A:
Graford vs Avinger
#4 LaPoynor vs Walnut Springs
Calvert vs #10 Oakwood
Iredell vs #5 Neches
#22 Leggett vs Nordheim
