Arkansas man dies in Cass County crash

CASS COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - An Arkansas man died in a crash in Cass County Tuesday afternoon.
Officials with DPS say just before 2 p.m. troopers responded to a two-vehicle collision on Highway 59 north of Linden.
According to the preliminary crash report, Jordan Pierce, 28, of Arkansas was traveling south on Highway 59 when he lost control of the 2013 Dodge Durango he was driving. The Durango crossed the center line of the highway into the path of an 18-wheeler.
The driver of the semi truck attempted to take evasive action, but was unable to avoid the collision, according to DPS officials. The road was wet and it was raining at the time of the collision, according to the report.
Pierce was transported to a local hospital in stable condition. A passenger in his vehicle, identified as Billy Buck Pierce, 53, of Arkansas was also transported to a local hospital where he later died.
The driver of the 18-wheeler was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.