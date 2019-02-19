TRAFFIC ALERT: Downed power lines slowing traffic on SH-42 in Rusk County

RUSK COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Downed power lines are causing some problems for drivers in Rusk County.
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, motorists are urged to avoid the area of SH-42 at CR-146 in Rusk County due to downed power lines.
Preliminary information indicates that a truck tractor towing a semi trailer struck the lines, causing them to fall into the roadway.
DPS said it is unknown at this time how long it will take to clear the scene.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.