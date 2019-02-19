Titus County man pleads guilty to shooting woman, dumping her near Longview hospital

GILMER, TX (KTRE) - A Titus County man has pleaded guilty to shooting a woman and driving her around for hours before he dumped her near a hospital parking lot in Longview back in 2016.
Steven Seth Rosewell, of Cookville, appeared in Judge Lauren Parish’s 115th Judicial District Court Tuesday morning. The case is now in the sentencing phase, and a jury will assess Rosewell’s punishment.
Back in November of 2016, Titus County sheriff’s deputies were contacted by the Upshur County Sheriff’s Office in regard to a shooting incident. They were attempting to find Rosewell.
At the time, the Titus County Sheriff’s Office told East Texas News that in evening hours of Nov. 2, 2016, or the early morning hours of Nov. 3, 2016, Rosewell shot a female companion and caused life-threatening injuries. He then allegedly drove her around for several hours before letting her out in Longview near a hospital parking lot.
Upshur County investigators secured an arrest warrant for Rosewell for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
They then met up with Titus County sheriff’s deputies, who found Rosewell barricaded in his Cookville home.
Rosewell eventually came out of his home and was arrested. He was booked into the Titus County Jail.
