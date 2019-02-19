Longview police: Suspect in custody after 2 bodies found in home

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A suspect is in custody after two bodies were found at a home in Longview.
Longview police are at the scene of a shooting at a residence in the 1700 block of Loring Lane. They are canvassing the area around the house as well as investigating inside the home.
According to a press release from the department, they initially responded to the scene at about 12:38 a.m. Tuesday after a shooting was reported. When officers arrived, they found two female victims dead inside the home.
The Longview Police Department reported police were able to identify the suspect involved with the help of witnesses. The suspect is now in custody after officers found him at a local apartment complex.
Detectives with Longview police along with the Gregg County District Attorney’s Office are investigating the shooting. At this time, police believe domestic violence may have been a factor.
Longview police reported it is still early in the investigation.
Someone close to law enforcement told KLTV the bodies have been sent for autopsies.
This is a developing story. KLTV has a crew on scene and will continue to update the story as details become available.
