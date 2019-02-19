Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office identifies mother, daughter killed in fire

From the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office
The Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office has released the names of a mother and daughter who died in a house fire last week.
Alejandra Mayorga Chavez, 66 and Herlinda Beltran, 35, died in a fire that occurred at 5:19 a.m. on Tuesday, February 12.
Smith County Assistant Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said there was no foul play suspected and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.
February 12, 2019
The Smith County Fire Marshals’ Office responded to a fatality fire at 5:19 a.m. Tuesday, February 12.
Assistant Fire Marshal Chad Hogue said there were two fatalities from the structure fire northeast of Tyler, in the 10,800 block of County Road 384. The cause of the fire is under investigation and CR 384 is shut down to motorists until further notice.
Firefighters from the Chapel Hill, Jackson Heights and Winona Fire Departments responded, along with the Smith County Fire Marshal’s Office and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office. The fire has been extinguished.
