Sheriff: Counterfeit bills used in Liberty City, photos released of suspect
The sheriff is looking was looking for the person pictured in relation to counterfeit money being used in Gregg County. (David Falco)
By Stephanie Frazier | February 19, 2019 at 4:22 PM CST - Updated February 19 at 4:22 PM

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who tried to use counterfeit money in a Liberty City store.

The person in the surveillance photos allegedly tried to pay with counterfeit money at the Shell Station on Rice Road in Liberty City on Saturday, February 9.

The sheriff’s office asks that if you recognize the person pictured or have any information related to the case, call Investigator David Falco at 903-236-8408. You can also, if you prefer to remain anonymous, call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 or visit the Gregg County Crime Stoppers website.

