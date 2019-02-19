Sheriff: Counterfeit bills used in Liberty City, photos released of suspect

GREGG COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - The Gregg County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a person who tried to use counterfeit money in a Liberty City store.
The person in the surveillance photos allegedly tried to pay with counterfeit money at the Shell Station on Rice Road in Liberty City on Saturday, February 9.
The sheriff’s office asks that if you recognize the person pictured or have any information related to the case, call Investigator David Falco at 903-236-8408. You can also, if you prefer to remain anonymous, call Gregg County Crime Stoppers at 903-236-7867 or visit the Gregg County Crime Stoppers website.
