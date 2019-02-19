SFA men and women taking on TXAMCC in very different scenarios

NACOGDOCHES, TX (KTRE) - The SFA basketball programs are enting the home stretch of the 2018-19 season with very different outlooks.
The women are in first of the Southland Conference with a half game lead over Lamar. The women have also locked up a spot in the Southland Conference Tournament. The men are facing a different scenario.
With six games remaining, the 'Jacks are 6-6 in conference play and in sixth place. They sit one game ahead of a three way tie between Texas A&M Corpus Chriti, Houston Baptist and Central Arkansas. With two of their final 6 games against t;wo of the teams in the log jam at the seven and eight spot in the standings, there is no room for error. A win against the Islanders would give some breathing room as the conference tournament quickly approaches.
On Wednesday, the men will tip off against TXAMCC at 6:30 p.m. in Nacogdoches. The Ladyjacks head south to take on Corpus at 7 p.m.
