Screen time for children under 2 more than doubles since 1997, study finds

(CNN/Gray News) – A study out this week shows our little ones are really racking up the screen time.
Between television, computers, cell phones, tablets and other devices, the report published in the journal JAMA Pediatrics found that daily screen time for kids under 2 went from 1.3 hours in 1997 to more than 3 hours in 2014.
Perhaps surprisingly, television viewing was the biggest factor. Time in front of the TV jumped from 30 minutes to more than 2.5 hours.
For children 3-5, screen time stayed the same at about 2.5 hours a day.
Excessive screen time for young children has been linked to delays in cognitive, verbal and social growth, as well increased risk of obesity and impaired sleep.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends kids under 18 months avoid screens altogether.
It also suggests limiting screen time to one hour per day for kids ages 2 to 5.
