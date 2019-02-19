Powerlifter moves overturned Jeep as medics rescue man trapped underneath

YPSILANTI TOWNSHIP, MI (Gray News) - Ryan Belcher can squat 950 pounds, bench press 530 and deadlift 800.
It’s not every day he gets to use that type of strength, but it saved Montrell Tinsley’s life on Valentine’s Day. Belcher lifted a rolled over Jeep Cherokee off Tinsley, according to mlive.com.
Belcher, a 350-pound 29-year-old from Bellville, MI, heard a loud crash outside of his workplace Thursday afternoon.
When he saw the wreckage, he called 911. He then saw a crowd gathering near the Jeep where the man was trapped.
“He was talking about his legs, how he couldn’t feel his legs,” Belcher told local media.
A few other people pushed with all their might, but the Jeep wouldn’t move.
“From there, I just kind of got tunnel vision. And then I grabbed the back, where the window was smashed out and lifted up and started pushing,” he said.
Belcher told local media he estimated he moved the Jeep about three feet while medics rescued the man.
The Jeep had been sitting in the road when a sedan struck it from behind, deputies said.
No fatalities were reported, but Tinsley suffered serious injuries and Belcher remembered seeing the face of the other driver covered with blood.
“She was covered in blood, but she also got up and walked to the stretcher,” he said.
Belcher and Tinsley met again on Sunday and Belcher described that meeting Monday morning in an interview with Fox and Friends.
“He was all teary-eyed and he said, ‘You saved me, man,’” Belcher recalled.
