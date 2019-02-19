Motive under investigation in Henderson shooting

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - Outside of Oak Manor Apt. 309 Monday, pieces of glass from a shattered sliding door remain on the ground. The handle and lock are missing from the front door, and there is crime scene tape on the lawn. Reminders that last night, Apt. 309 was the scene of a deadly shooting.
The 911 calls came in just after 6 p.m. Sunday, according to police; a report of multiple gunshots at the Oak Manor Apartments on Van Buren Street in Henderson. When police arrived on scene, they found four adults had been shot.
Justin Smith, 31, was found dead at the scene. Holly Jones, 37, was airlifted to an area hospital where she later died.
Two other people were hurt. Billie Pyers, 65, and Cassandra Shaffer, 26, are both reported to be in stable condition.
Also inside the apartment at the time of the shooting, were three uninjured children. A 6-year-old, a 4-year-old, and an 18-month old baby, according to police.
The suspect was identified on Monday as Randy Buford Winn, 62, of Henderson. According to police, Winn fled after the shooting and was later arrested in Bienville Parish, Louisiana. He’s expected to be extradited to Texas and charged with capital murder.
Police say the motive is still unknown and they continue to investigate.
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.