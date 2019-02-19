Marshall police investigating drive-by shooting

MARSHALL, TX (KLTV) - The Marshall Police Department is asking for the public’s help in a drive-by shooting investigation.
Marshall police need help identifying the person or persons responsible for a drive-by shooting that occurred on Feb. 15. According to the police, they responded to the 100 block of Johnson Street at a about 11:09 p.m. to reports of a drive-by shooting. Marshall police reported no one was injured in the shooting but a house did sustain “moderate damaged” from gunfire.
The department released surveillance video from a neighboring house. The video shows a “dark-colored, 2-door sedan" drive down the street and an person inside the vehicle fire at a home.
Marshall police ask anyone with information about the shooting to call the department at 903-935-4575. Anonymous tips can be left with the Marshall/Harrison County Crime Stoppers at 903-935-9969 or through their Facebook page or P3 app.
