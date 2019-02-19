Former presidential adviser Karl Rove lectures in Longview

Rove served as deputy chief of staff and a senior adviser to former President George W. Bush. He is a Fox News contributor and writes a weekly op-ed for the Wall Street Journal. He wrote the New York Times bestseller “Courage and Consequence: My Life as a Conservative in the Fight.” Other books include “The Triumph of William McKinley.” Described as a master political strategist who became known as the architect of President Bush’s successful 2000 and 2004 presidential campaigns, Rove previously owned an Austin-based public affairs firm representing Republican candidates, nonpartisan causes and nonprofits.