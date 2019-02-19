Former presidential adviser Karl Rove lectures in Longview

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - Karl Rove, former senior adviser to President George W. Bush, and British historian, educator, bestselling author and public speaker Andrew Roberts are in Longview today.
They’re being hosted by LeTourneau University where they are giving public lectures.
Rove served as deputy chief of staff and a senior adviser to former President George W. Bush. He is a Fox News contributor and writes a weekly op-ed for the Wall Street Journal. He wrote the New York Times bestseller “Courage and Consequence: My Life as a Conservative in the Fight.” Other books include “The Triumph of William McKinley.” Described as a master political strategist who became known as the architect of President Bush’s successful 2000 and 2004 presidential campaigns, Rove previously owned an Austin-based public affairs firm representing Republican candidates, nonpartisan causes and nonprofits.
Rove started the day with a public lecture that included taking questions from audience members.
“American politics have been broken before,” Rove said. “We’ll survive through this one and the good common sense of the American people will assert itself at some point.”
Rove also spoke on things that are impacting American politics, including social media. He said in the past we’ve seen similar effects from things like the telegraph, radio, and TV.
“Each one of these things have rippled through politics, culture, and our society” Rove said. “And we seemingly figure out how to deal with it and make our American politics move forward.”
At 2 p.m., Roberts will speak to as many as 1,100 high school students from public, private and home school groups at the Mickey Melton Performing Arts Center at Longview High School with a lecture titled “Winston Churchill’s Many Brushes with Death and What They Taught Him.” Roberts will address the students, and then he and Rove will answer questions submitted by students. The Q&A session will be emceed by Gregg County Judge Bill Stoudt.
While in Longview, Roberts and Rove will visit the site of the origin of the “Big Inch” pipeline in Longview that carried East Texas oil the Allies used in WWII. Former U.S. President and military general Dwight D. Eisenhower famously said that the Allied forces “floated to victory on a sea of East Texas oil."
At 3:15 p.m., the public is invited to a dual book signing event to be held at Barron’s of Texas, at 405 W. Loop 281, where Roberts will sign copies of his book, “and Rove will sign copies of his latest book “The Triumph of William McKinley.”
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.