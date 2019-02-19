ETX country star Kacey Musgraves to present at Academy Awards

According to ABC, which produces the telecast, Musgraves will be joined by a diverse list of presenters. Some of those celebrities include Awkwafina, Daniel Craig, Chris Evans, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Brie Larson, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, and Constance Wu.