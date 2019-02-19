East Texas legislator files resolution honoring Longview Lobos’ championship win

“WHEREAS, Through countless hours of hard work and an unwavering commitment to excellence, the Longview Lobos proved themselves one of the top teams in Texas high school football in 2018, and they are a source of great pride to their school and community; now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, That the House of Representatives of the 86th Texas Legislature hereby congratulate the Longview High School football team on winning the 2018 UIL 6A Division 2 state championship ...” the resolution reads.