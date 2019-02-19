East Texas legislator files resolution honoring Longview Lobos’ championship win

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - An East Texas legislator has filed a resolution congratulating the Longview Lobos following their state championship win.
The team defeated Beaumont West Brook 35-34 in December to claim the 6A Division II state championship title. It was the first time the school claimed the championship since 1937, 81 years before this win.
The resolution was filed by State Rep. Jay Dean. Dean represents District 7, which encompasses Gregg and Upshur counties. He is also the former mayor of Longview.
The game was played in front of 48,000 fans at AT&T Stadium in Arlington on December 22, 2018.
The resolution describes the Lobos’ efforts to secure a win and gives a nod to standout players and the coaching staff.
“WHEREAS, Through countless hours of hard work and an unwavering commitment to excellence, the Longview Lobos proved themselves one of the top teams in Texas high school football in 2018, and they are a source of great pride to their school and community; now, therefore, be it RESOLVED, That the House of Representatives of the 86th Texas Legislature hereby congratulate the Longview High School football team on winning the 2018 UIL 6A Division 2 state championship ...” the resolution reads.
An official copy of the document will be sent to the team "as an expression of high regard by the Texas House of Representatives.
