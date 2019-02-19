Andrew Roberts, Karl Rove visiting Longview Tuesday for lecture

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - LeTourneau University is hosting a visit by distinguished British historian, educator, bestselling author, and public speaker Andrew Roberts, as well as former senior advisor to President George W. Bush, prominent commentator on public affairs, and bestselling author Karl Rove during a visit to Longview on Tuesday, Feb. 19.
According to a press release, Roberts will present a public lecture on his newly published and highly acclaimed book “Churchill: Walking with Destiny” at 11 a.m. in Room 117/120 in the Education Building on the LETU campus, 2100 S. Mobberly Ave. Attendance at this event is open to the public on a space available basis and is free of charge.
The press release said Roberts’ new book, published in October, has already been translated into eight languages and quickly became a “Sunday Times” and “New York Times” bestseller. The book was described as the “crowning achievement” of Roberts’ career, according to Henry Kissinger who said it would become the definitive biography on the life of the late British Prime Minister Sir Winston Churchill, who led Great Britain to victory in World War II.
Following the public lecture, a ticketed luncheon honoring Roberts, with remarks by both Roberts and Rove, will be at noon in the Great Room of the Allen Family Student Center. Seating is limited with $25 tickets available on a first-come, first served basis through contacting the LETU Office of Development at development@letu.edu or by calling (903) 233-3810.
The press release said Rove served as deputy chief of staff and a senior advisor to former President George W. Bush. He currently is a Fox News contributor and writes a weekly op-ed for the “Wall Street Journal.” He wrote the “New York Times” bestseller “Courage and Consequence: My Life as a Conservative in the Fight.” Other books include “The Triumph of William McKinley.” Described as a master political strategist who became known as the architect of President Bush’s successful 2000 and 2004 presidential campaigns, Rove previously owned an Austin-based public affairs firm representing Republican candidates, nonpartisan causes and nonprofits.
During their Feb. 19 visit to Longview, both Roberts and Rove will teach classes at 9:30 a.m. in the morning at LETU on history and political science, respectively, to university students.
While in Longview, Roberts and Roves will visit the site of the origin of the “Big Inch” pipeline in Longview that carried East Texas oil the Allies used in WWII. Former U.S. president and military general Dwight D. Eisenhower famously said that the Allied forces “floated to victory on a sea of East Texas oil."
At 3:15 p.m., the public is invited to a dual book-signing event to be held at Barron’s of Texas, at 405 W. Loop 281, where Roberts will sign copies of his book, “Churchill: Walking with Destiny,” and Rove will sign copies of his latest book “The Triumph of William McKinley.”
