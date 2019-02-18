U.S. Navy band to perform at UT Tyler

TYLER, TX (KLTV) - The United State’s Navy Concert Band will be coming to UT Tyler for a performance on Wednesday, February 27.
According to a press release, the University of Texas at Tyler announced that 10 of its students will be joining the United States Navy Concert Band in the performance that will take place at 7 p.m. on February 27 at the R. Don Cowan Fine and Performing Arts Center.
The press release said the concert will be part of the U.S. Navy ensemble’s 2019 national tour and will be presented by the UT Tyler School of Performing Arts.
“This will be a great event not only for the University but also for the city of Tyler,” said Dr. Jeff Emge, UT Tyler professor of music. “Tyler enjoys and supports music, and the U.S. Navy Band is one of the top concert bands in the nation.”
The press release said the 56-member band presents a wide array of marches, patriotic selections, orchestral transcriptions, and modern wind ensemble repertoire. UT Tyler students will join the band in performing John Phillip Sousa’s “Washington Post”
