Suspect in Tyler aggravated robbery arrested

From the Tyler Police Department
Tyler Police has identified the suspect in the Aggravated Robbery of Metro Food Mart as a result of a Crime Stopper tip. The suspect is identified as Jerry Lewis Cox Jr., B/M, d.o.b. 11/18/1999 of Tyler. Officers located the suspect on Saturday and upon questioning by investigators he was arrested for the robbery. He was transported to Smith County Jail, bond was set at $75.000.
PREVIOUS STORY:
TYLER, TX (KLTV) - Tyler Police are asking for tips that could lead to the gun-wielding suspect in a Thursday night gas station robbery.
Around 10:35 p.m., officers were called to the Metro Food Mart at 1205 West Gentry Parkway. A suspect entered the store and robbed the worker at gunpoint before leaving with an unknown amount of cash, according to Lt. Eddie Sheffield.
The suspect was described as a black male in his early 30s, about 5′9″ and 180 pounds. He was seen on surveillance video wearing a black hooded sweatshirt and blue jeans, with a blue bandanna covering his face, a news release stated.
Anyone with information about the suspect should call the Tyler Police Department at (903) 531-1000 or Crimestoppers at (903) 597-2833 (CUFF). A reward of up-to $1,000 is being offered for information that leads to an arrest and charges filed against the suspect.
