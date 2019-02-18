Sunday Evening Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here’s a look at the weather where you live: Partly cloudy skies overnight with cooler temperatures arriving tomorrow morning. Temperatures will be in the mid to upper 30s to start your Monday with increasing clouds throughout the day. Highs will warm only into the lower 50s tomorrow with a northeast wind at 10-15 mph. Overnight into Tuesday slight chances for rain, then rain will be likely throughout the day on Tuesday with a few possible thunderstorms before noon. Afternoon highs will be chilly at 45 degrees so expect a cold and rainy day. Mostly cloudy skies on Wednesday with a 30% chance for showers, then likely rain chances return for Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Overall, rainfall totals through next Saturday are looking to be near 1″ for our western counties and as much as 2-2 1/2″ for our eastern counties. Not a lot of rain at once but a decent amount overall so keep an eye out for localized flooding in low lying areas, especially later in the week as we are not expecting very many chances to dry out. A cool and very wet week is ahead of us so bundle up and keep that umbrella near!