Police responding to shooting in Henderson

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - The Henderson Police Department is responding to a report of a shooting in Henderson.
According to the Rusk County Office of Emergency Management, the shooting happened at the Oak Manor Apartments located at 500 South Van Buren Street.
They said one person has died and 3 others injured.
Law enforcement said they are searching for a suspect at this time. The Henderson Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, as well as law enforcement from surrounding counties are assisting in the search.
Law enforcement is staging at the South Main Church of Christ.
Details are limited at this time. KLTV has a crew en route and will update this story.
