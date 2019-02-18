Officials searching for suspect in Red River County

RED RIVER COUNTY (KLTV) - Red River County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for an escaped inmate.
Officials are searching for Anthony Jones, 34. Jones is described as a white male, about 5 feet, 7 inches tall, weighing 180 pounds. He is believed to still be wearing his inmate uniform, which is orange with white stripes.
Jones escaped from the Red River County Jail, the sheriff’s office reports. Jones was in custody for evading arrest detention with a vehicle and unauthorized use of a vehicle.
The sheriff’s office released a statement on the escape Sunday night:
“Attention everyone lock your doors and be on the look out for Jones, Anthony White Male age 34, 5’7, 180 pounds he has escaped Red River County Jail unknown location of travel last seen wearing his inmate uniform oranges with white stripes and information call 911 or 903-427-3838 if you spot him or know anything in reference to this matter.”
To provide information on his whereabouts, call 9-1-1 or 903-427-3838.
