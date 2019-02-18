Officials identify suspect in Henderson shooting that left 2 dead, 2 injured

HENDERSON, TX (KLTV) - A suspect has been arrested in a shooting incident in Henderson that left two people dead and two people injured.
Henderson police are trying to determine the cause of the deadly shooting, which occurred an apartment complex overnight.
The Bienville Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana confirmed that the suspect in the case is Randy Buford Winn, 62. He was booked into the Bienville Parish Jail on Sunday.
Officers were dispatched to a shots fired call around 6 p.m. Sunday at the Oak Manor Apartments in the 500 block of South Buren Street.
When they arrived on the scene they found four gunshot victims. Two people died, and two others were injured.
The suspect in the shooting was captured a short time later in Bienville Parish, Louisiana after a family member called and reported that the suspect was in the area, according to Henderson Police Chief Chad Taylor.
The Henderson Police Department, Rusk County Sheriff’s Office, the Rusk County District Attorney’s Office, Louisiana law enforcement agencies, and the Texas Department of Public Safety assisted in the search, Taylor said.
The identities of those involved have not been released.
The incident has people like Willie Neal, a longtime resident at Oak Manor Apartments, worried.
“Well I had just got out of church and heard two gun shots and started over there to check on my mom cause she lives right over there, too. By the time I got over there police were already there with their guns out,” said Neal.
Chief Taylor said officials will be seeking a capital murder warrant for the suspect.
Previous story: Henderson shooting suspect in custody; 2 dead, 2 injured
Copyright 2019 KLTV. All rights reserved.