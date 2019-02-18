Longview teen sentenced to 12 years for wreck that killed two

LONGVIEW, TX (KLTV) - A Longview teen charged with the manslaughter and racing on a highway has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.
Chad Malone, 19, pleaded guilty to two counts of racing resulting in death and one count of aggravated assault.
On Sept. 22, 2017, Malone was traveling north on Eastman when he sped through the yellow signal light at the intersection of Eastman Road and Hawkins Parkway.
Meshebia Renee Johnson, 17, and Rylee Malone, 17, were killed in a crash in the 3000 block of North Eastman Road. Johnson was Malone’s girlfriend and Rylee Malone was Chad Malone’s sister. One other person, Christa Wilson, 32, was injured in the crash.
Davin Davis, 20, of Hallsville was also charged in the incident. Davis’ trial has been moved to March.
