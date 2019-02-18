East Texas (KLTV) - Here is the Weather Where You Live... Cloudy and cool today with a bit of a breeze out of the NE. Certainly feels like February out there today. During the day tomorrow, we are looking for some rain to move into the area and stick around throughout the entire day. We should dry up on Wednesday, but then more rain moves in. Southerly winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere are expected to keep moisture streaming into East Texas through Saturday when the next cold front is expected. The front on Saturday is expected to be fairly strong and with is some showers and isolated thunderstorms. At this time, we are not moving forward to declare a First Alert Weather Day, but we are looking at it closely. Rainfall totals from now until Saturday are expected to range from 1.00″ on the low end over Western areas of East Texas to nearly 3.00″+ over the far Eastern counties of East Texas. As the week progresses, we will keep you updated on rain, rain chances and rainfall totals across the area. Please stay tuned and please keep those umbrellas handy.