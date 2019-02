East Texans make the Texas Sports Writers All-State team

Running back Darwin Barlow and defensive lineman James Sylvester who led Newton to the Division II state title are the players of the year on the Texas Sports Writers Association’s Class 3A Football Team. Barlow ran for 2,348 yards and 42 touchdowns for the 15-0 Eagles. He added 19 receptions for 371 yards with four scores. The 240-pound Sylvester had 100 tackles, 17 of them for losses along with four fumble recoveries.