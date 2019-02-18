Body found in Henderson County lake identified as missing woman

HENDERSON COUNTY, TX (KLTV) - Henderson County Sheriff’s Office officials say a body recovered from a lake has been positively identified as a woman reported missing.
Officials found Brenda Montanez’s vehicle submerged in a lake Friday afternoon. A woman, later identified as Montanez, was found inside the vehicle. There were no signs of trauma on the body and water was found in Montanez’s lungs, according to Sheriff Botie Hillhouse.
Montanez’s 2011 Mazda was recovered about 4:30 p.m. Friday near a boat ramp at Cedar Creek Reservoir in Log Cabin. A press release said the vehicle was in approximately 15 feet of water and an estimated 75 yards off the boat ramp.
Officials were searching for the 25-year-old after she was reported missing in January.
A search team from Illinois came to assist with the search, Hillhouse said. Using sonar, they were able to locate an object in the lake, which was later determined to be Montanez’s vehicle.
Montanez was sent to American Forensics for an autopsy.
Investigators are now waiting on a toxicology report.
