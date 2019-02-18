Big weekend for ETX Athletes

McNeese softball ended play at the Texas A&M Aggie Invitational Sunday with a 3-1 win over No. 22 Texas A&M to post a 3-2 tournament record and improve to 6-5 on the season. Former Lufkin standout Alexandra Flores picked up the win coming in as relief. Flores improved to 4-1 on the season allowing one run on three hits, walked five and struck out four in 6 1/3 innings