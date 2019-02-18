Big weekend for ETX Athletes

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) - With Spring almost here, the college baseball and softball season is here and the early season has already given us some exciting action.
The SFA Ladyjacks are 8-3 on the season. the Ladyjacks run-ruled Jackson State 13-2 in five innings behind a no-hitter from junior right-handed pitcher Ashley Kriesel. The Galveston College transfer fanned a career-high 13 batters and registered a strikeout in all but two of SFA’s 15 defensive outs recorded in the game.
The University of Houston Coogars had a good opening weekend, beating Northwestern state 2-1 in the three game series. The win Saturday night was a barn burner with Hudson’s Kyle Lovelace playing the role of hero with a walk off single. The sophomore is batting .273 through the first three games.
McNeese softball ended play at the Texas A&M Aggie Invitational Sunday with a 3-1 win over No. 22 Texas A&M to post a 3-2 tournament record and improve to 6-5 on the season. Former Lufkin standout Alexandra Flores picked up the win coming in as relief. Flores improved to 4-1 on the season allowing one run on three hits, walked five and struck out four in 6 1/3 innings
Copyright 2019 KTRE. All rights reserved.